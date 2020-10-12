SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Open as Big Underdogs in Week 6 Against Colts

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are coming off of their worst loss of the season on Sunday. They were dismantled by the Ravens 27-3. 

The game was never close, as Baltimore jumped on Cincinnati. They took a 17-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. 

"The one thing I can tell you is we are not going to panic. We know where the issues were," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "We knew we had to be efficient on first and second down. We had three turnovers, we had what felt like a ton of penalties that took us out of position, minus-yardage plays, which in some cases can be very avoidable. When you do that against the Baltimore Ravens, they are going to make you pay for it, and it is going to make you feel like that. But again, no time to hit the panic button. We can regroup and have a great week and go play well on Sunday.”

They have another tough matchup this week. They travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who lost to the Browns 32-23 in Week 5. Indianapolis is 3-2 on the year. 

The Colts opened as 9.5-point favorites. The line quickly moved the Bengals' way and is now down to eight according to to BetOnline.ag. The over/under for Sunday's game is 46.5. 

Indianapolis has a quality defense, but they are beatable. Philip Rivers isn't the player he once was. The veteran is completing nearly 71% of his passes, but he's thrown five interceptions in as many games. 

We'll have plenty on this matchup throughout the week. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: Failing to Protect Burrow, Green's Future and Injuries Taking Their Toll

Cincinnati Bengals Fail to Protect Joe Burrow, A.J. Green's Future and Injuries Taking Their Toll

James Rapien

Podcast: The Angry Quarterbacks Episode 7

A.J. Green, Zac Taylor and more on the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Ravens vs Bengals: Week 5 Inactives

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals: Week 5 Inactives

James Rapien

Bengals Sign Xavier Williams, Place DJ Reader on Injured Reserve

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Xavier Williams, Place DJ Reader on Injured Reserve

James Rapien

A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Loss to the Ravens

A Snap Count Breakdown from the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Bengals Defense Keeps Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' Offense In-Check

Cincinnati Bengals Defense Keeps Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson In-Check

NicoleZembrodt

Lip Reading: Can the Bengals and A.J. Green Work Through Their Issues?

Can the Cincinnati Bengals and A.J. Green Work Through Their Issues?

James Rapien

Three-Down Look: Bengals Outclassed in Baltimore

Three-Down Look: Cincinnati Bengals Outclassed by Baltimore Ravens

Russ Heltman

Watch: Zac Taylor on Bengals' 27-3 Loss to Ravens

Zac Taylor on Cincinnati Bengals' 27-3 Loss to Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury Against Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury Against New York Giants

James Rapien