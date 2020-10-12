Bengals Open as Big Underdogs in Week 6 Against Colts

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are coming off of their worst loss of the season on Sunday. They were dismantled by the Ravens 27-3.

The game was never close, as Baltimore jumped on Cincinnati. They took a 17-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.

"The one thing I can tell you is we are not going to panic. We know where the issues were," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "We knew we had to be efficient on first and second down. We had three turnovers, we had what felt like a ton of penalties that took us out of position, minus-yardage plays, which in some cases can be very avoidable. When you do that against the Baltimore Ravens, they are going to make you pay for it, and it is going to make you feel like that. But again, no time to hit the panic button. We can regroup and have a great week and go play well on Sunday.”

They have another tough matchup this week. They travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who lost to the Browns 32-23 in Week 5. Indianapolis is 3-2 on the year.

The Colts opened as 9.5-point favorites. The line quickly moved the Bengals' way and is now down to eight according to to BetOnline.ag. The over/under for Sunday's game is 46.5.

Indianapolis has a quality defense, but they are beatable. Philip Rivers isn't the player he once was. The veteran is completing nearly 71% of his passes, but he's thrown five interceptions in as many games.

We'll have plenty on this matchup throughout the week.

