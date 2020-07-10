AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Auden Tate, Drew Sample and other Bengals players worked out together

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have talked about working out together this offseason. 

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has been in regular contact with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd about getting together before training camp. 

Those workouts haven't taken place yet, but that didn't stop other Bengals players from getting together on Thursday. 

Wide receiver Auden Tate and tight end Drew Sample worked out together at Moeller High School's Gerry Faust Sports Complex. 

Second-year quarterback Ryan Finley threw passes to Tate and Sample. Wide receivers Damion Willis and Scotty Washington also participated in the workout. 

It may sound simple, but getting on the field together is a big deal, especially for Tate and Sample. Both players are expected to have significant roles on offense this season. 

Tate hauled in 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown in 2019. It was a coming out party for the 2018 seventh-round pick. He'll compete for playing time with Tee Higgins and John Ross. 

The Bengals picked Sample in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He only caught five passes for 30 yards as a rookie. 

He was on the field for just 9.81 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps last season. He should get significantly more playing time after Tyler Eifert signed with Jacksonville in free agency. 

Both Willis and Washington are fighting to make the roster. The first five wide receiver spots are essentially locked up — Green, Boyd, Ross, Higgins and Tate. 

The Bengals could always keep seven receivers, but that would still leave multiple guys off the roster. Alex Erickson, Mike Thomas, Stanley Morgan, Trenton Irwin, Willis and Washington will battle for the final wide receiver spot(s). 

Back end depth is even more important this year though due to COVID-19. Practice squads are expected to be expanded from the normal 10 spots. 

It's good to see Bengals players on a football field again. Hopefully we can see more of that later this month. 

Training camp is scheduled to start on July 28. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow creates foundation to fight poverty and hunger

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow creates foundation to fight poverty and hunger

James Rapien

Odds released on potential postponement of the college football season

Odds released on potential postponement of college football season

James Rapien

League executives believe Joe Mixon is one of the NFL's best running backs

Executives believe Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is one of the NFL's best

James Rapien

Joe Burrow is the highest-rated rookie quarterback in Madden 21

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow highest-rated rookie quarterback in Madden 21

James Rapien

Will Bengals follow in Ravens footsteps and reduce attendance this season?

How many Cincinnati Bengals fans will be able to attend games at Paul Brown Stadium this season?

James Rapien

Bengals Mailbag: Free agents, the wide receiver depth chart, rookie linebackers and 10-year contracts

Cincinnati Bengals Mailbag: Free agents, the wide receiver depth chart, rookie linebackers and 10-year contracts

James Rapien

Odds released on Washington Redskins' new name

Odds released on Washington Redskins' new name

James Rapien

by

AndyPenn

Analyst names Joe Burrow favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, multiple former LSU teammates make the list

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

James Rapien

Patrick Mahomes' massive contract extension impacts young NFL quarterbacks like Joe Burrow

Patrick Mahomes' massive contract extension with Kansas City Chiefs impacts Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Podcast: Pat Mahomes' new deal, Joe Burrow, the Bengals' need for preseason football and extending A.J. Green

Pat Mahomes' new deal, Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals' need for preseason football and extending A.J. Green

James Rapien