Auden Tate, Drew Sample and other Bengals players worked out together

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have talked about working out together this offseason.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has been in regular contact with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd about getting together before training camp.

Those workouts haven't taken place yet, but that didn't stop other Bengals players from getting together on Thursday.

Wide receiver Auden Tate and tight end Drew Sample worked out together at Moeller High School's Gerry Faust Sports Complex.

Second-year quarterback Ryan Finley threw passes to Tate and Sample. Wide receivers Damion Willis and Scotty Washington also participated in the workout.

It may sound simple, but getting on the field together is a big deal, especially for Tate and Sample. Both players are expected to have significant roles on offense this season.

Tate hauled in 40 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown in 2019. It was a coming out party for the 2018 seventh-round pick. He'll compete for playing time with Tee Higgins and John Ross.

The Bengals picked Sample in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He only caught five passes for 30 yards as a rookie.

He was on the field for just 9.81 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps last season. He should get significantly more playing time after Tyler Eifert signed with Jacksonville in free agency.

Both Willis and Washington are fighting to make the roster. The first five wide receiver spots are essentially locked up — Green, Boyd, Ross, Higgins and Tate.

The Bengals could always keep seven receivers, but that would still leave multiple guys off the roster. Alex Erickson, Mike Thomas, Stanley Morgan, Trenton Irwin, Willis and Washington will battle for the final wide receiver spot(s).

Back end depth is even more important this year though due to COVID-19. Practice squads are expected to be expanded from the normal 10 spots.

It's good to see Bengals players on a football field again. Hopefully we can see more of that later this month.

Training camp is scheduled to start on July 28.