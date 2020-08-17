Here are the best ways to stay informed during Bengals training camp

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp started weeks ago, but Monday is the first time the media will be allowed to attend practice.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives and that includes how you can consume camp. Fans aren't allowed to attend training camp this year, but AllBengals has you covered.

Instead of having to search for the top stories or the latest team news, AllBengals can be a one stop shop for every Bengals fan across the globe.

I'll be at every camp practice and scrimmage that is open to the media. We will have exclusive video, photos, interviews and feature articles throughout training camp. It won't stop there, as our coverage is only going to expand during the 2020 season.

Make sure you hit the follow button in the top right corner of this page to stay up to date with all things Bengals

That isn't the only way to get the latest on the team. If you aren't doing so already, make sure you subscribe to the Locked on Bengals podcast. Jake Liscow and I bring you the latest news five times per week. You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Be sure to follow AllBengals and my personal account on Twitter and Instagram.

Thank you for following! Be sure to stay tuned for weekly mailbag articles, where I'll answer your questions about the Bengals and training camp.

This team could be building something special with Joe Burrow and the rest of a revamped roster. Make sure you're up to date all season long!