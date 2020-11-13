SI.com
AllBengals
Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Bob Bicknell Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Steelers

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded on Sunday against the Steelers. 

Star running back Joe Mixon (foot) is out, as is starting right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) and cornerbacks LeShaun Sims (concussion) and Darius Phillips (groin). 

The Bengals will play without multiple key players. They'll also be without one of their coaches. 

Wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell won't attend Sunday's game in Pittsburgh due to COVID-19 related reasons. Assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters will fill in for Bicknell.

There are multiple coaches across the league that won't be available on Sunday due to the coronavirus. 

Eagles defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn and Dolphins' assistants Robby Brown, Kolby Smith, Marion Hobby and Austin Clark are also out. 

The Bengals are dealing with their first coronavirus cases of the regular season. 

They currently have five players on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list: offensive lineman Fred Johnson, defensive tackle Margus Hunt and cornerbacks Trae Waynes, Winston Rose and Brian Allen.

The team is hopeful that Johnson will potentially be able to play on Sunday. He could be activated from the list before the matchup against Pittsburgh. 

"He's still be a part of the Zooms and all that stuff, so he knows the game plan and understands it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We understand this may not be the last time something like this happens. We'll see tomorrow [Saturday] where he's at." 

The Bengals play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. 

