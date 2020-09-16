SI.com
Browns dealing with injuries of their own ahead of Thursday night's matchup with Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be shorthanded in Thursday's night's matchup with the Browns. 

Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels, Shawn Williams and Xavier Su'a-Filo have all been ruled out for the primetime contest. 

The Bengals aren't the only ones that have caught the injury bug in the early stages of the season. The Browns are banged up as well. 

Cleveland ruled out cornerbacks Kevin Johnson (liver) and Greedy Williams (shoulder). Linebackers Mack Wilson (knee) and Jacob Phillips (knee) are also out. 

Right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle/finger), tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle), center JC Tretter (knee), Jarvis Landry (hip), Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and left tackle Jedrick Willis (shin) are all questionable for Thursday night.

It's safe to assume that most of those guys will be able to suit up, but their injuries are noteworthy, especially on a short week. 

If any of the Browns starting offensive linemen are out, it could help make up for the loss of Atkins and Daniels on the interior of the Bengals defensive line.

Obviously Landry is a huge part of their offense and Vernon is a quality pass rusher that lines up on the opposite side of Myles Garrett. 

Even if all of the 'questionable' guys play, the Bengals have to take advantage of a banged up Browns defense. Who's going to matchup with Tyler Boyd in the slot? Joe Mixon should win against any of their linebackers. 

A.J. Green and John Ross should be able to get open downfield like they did in Week 1 against the Chargers.

Denzel Ward is a great player, but the Browns' linebackers and secondary are beatable heading into Thursday Night Football. 

