Browns' Standout Offensive Lineman to Miss Rest of Season

    • November 29, 2021
    Browns Star Offensive Tackle Jack Conklin Will Miss Rest of 2021

    The 27-year-old suffered the injury on Sunday night.
    CINCINNATI — The Browns lost to the Ravens 16-10 on Sunday night. The hits kept coming on Monday, as star offensive tackle Jack Conklin will miss the rest of the 2021 season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Conklin tore his patella tendon in the Browns' loss to the Ravens. 

    Cleveland is 6-6 this season and in last place in the AFC North. They've dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. 

    The Bengals end the regular season against the Browns on Jan. 9 in Cleveland. 

