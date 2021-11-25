Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati fans have plenty to be thankful for
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are preparing for Sunday's big AFC North showdown against the Steelers, but that doesn't mean fans won't have time to give thanks on Thursday. 

    Here are three things every Bengals fan can be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

    Winning Record

    The Bengals have a winning record on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2015. Cincinnati was 5-5 on Thanksgiving in 2018, but only won one more game the entire season. 

    The 2021 Bengals appear to have plenty of gas left in the tank. They're currently the fifth seed in the AFC ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. 

    Back-to-Back-to-Back First Round Hits 

    Say what you want about the Bengals' draft history, but they've nailed their last three first round selections. Obviously Joe Burrow leads the way and is the face of the franchise, but the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft isn't the only reason fans should be excited. 

    Cincinnati absolutely made the right decision when they took Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in April's draft. The rookie has 47 receptions for 867 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The Bengals probably wouldn't have a winning record without him. 

    Jonah Williams entered 2021 hoping to stay healthy after playing just 10 games in his first two seasons due to injury. The 11th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has quietly become Cincinnati's best offensive linemen. Williams has helped stabilize a unit that was one of the worst in the league over the last half decade and is trending upward in year three. 

    Home Sweet Home

    Five of the Bengals' final seven games are at Paul Brown Stadium, including their next three contests. 

    They have three division games remaining, two of which are in Cincinnati. 

    The Bengals posted a 4-2 road record in the first 11 weeks of the season, which means they'll be playing with a home field advantage as they make their playoff push over the next seven weeks. 

    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
