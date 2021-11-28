Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon Stars in Bengals' Blowout Win Over Steelers

Cincinnati has won three-straight over Pittsburgh for the first time since 1990.

CINCINNATI — Complete Domination.

That's the best way to describe the Bengals' 41-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati jumped on Pittsburgh early and never looked back.

The win snapped a couple of streaks for Cincinnati.

The Bengals swept the Steelers for the first time since 2009. They've won three-straight over Pittsburgh for the first time since 1990.

Cincinnati improves to 7-4 on the season.

Here are our postgame observations.

Efficiency is Key

Joe Burrow didn't have a huge game, but he did exactly what the Bengals needed him to do.



He completed 20-of-24 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a score.

Burrow pushed the ball downfield when he needed to and kept his poise, even when T.J. Watt tried to get in his head.

Career High

Joe Mixon ran for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts.

The 25-year-old has scored a touchdown in eight-consecutive games.

The two Joe's led the way on offense. Mixon is playing at a high level and it's making life much easier on Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' offense.

Tee Time

Tee Higgins had his best game of the season. The second-year wide-out finished with six receptions (eight targets) for 114 yards and one touchdown.

He jumped over James Pierre to haul in a 32-yard score that gave the Bengals a 17-3 lead. Higgins also had multiple catches on third down to extend drives.

Sweet Revenge

Mike Hilton signed a four-year deal with the Bengals this offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh.

The veteran defensive back got revenge on his former team late in the first half when he intercepted a Ben Roethlisberger pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Turnovers

The Bengals' defense forced three turnovers on Sunday. They intercepted Roethlisberger twice. Trey Hendrickson had a sack fumble in the third quarter that put the Bengals in position to take a five score lead.

Cincinnati was +2 in the turnover department and dominated in the trenches. They held Najee Harris to just 23 rushing yards and sacked Roethlisberger three times.

Injuries

Right tackle Riley Reiff left the game with an ankle injury. The Bengals had a 28-point lead at the time, so they might've been playing it safe with the veteran.

The same goes for center Trey Hopkins, who suffered a left knee injury in the second half. Trey Hill took his place and Hopkins didn't return.

Up Next

The Bengals' homestand continues next week when they host Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.

For more on Sunday's game, including highlights, go here.

