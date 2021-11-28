Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

The Bengals beat the Steelers on Sunday 41-10 to move to 7-4 on the season. They improve to 3-1 in the AFC North.

Here are our winners and losers from the blowout win:

Winners

Joe Mixon

The Bengals running back had a career game on Sunday, rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Going into the game, the Bengals run game was one of the keys to beating the Steelers, and Joe Mixon did what he needed to do and more to secure the win. The 25-year-old is having an All-Pro season, and his performance against the Steelers helped his case tremendously.

Tee Higgins

After starting the season a bit slow, Tee Higgins is back to his usual self. The second-year receiver caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. His performance was a big reason for the lopsided score. He had an amazing Randy Moss-like touchdown catch in the first half.

Trey Hendrickson

The newly acquired defensive end had yet another great game on Sunday against the Steelers. He had just one sack, but made his presence felt the entire game. Hendrickson has been as advertised so far in his first 11 games with the Bengals.

Mike Hilton

In his second matchup against his former team, Mike Hilton picked off Ben Rothlisberger and took it in for a touchdown to help the Bengals pull away before halftime. Hilton came up big time against his former team on Sunday.

Zac Taylor

The Bengals head coach called one the best games of his career on Sunday. With his record through his first two years (6-25-1) putting him on the hot seat entering 2021, he’s having quite the season with the Bengals sitting at 7-4 with two blowout wins over division rivals.

Losers

Pittsburgh Steelers

This was a complete team victory for the Bengals. It’s hard to put any players in the losers column, so it’s the Steelers filling in that category this week. They’ve lost three consecutive games to the Bengals, and with the Ben Roethlisberger era coming to an end, it could get worse before it gets better in Pittsburgh.

