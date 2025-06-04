Cam Taylor-Britt on Taunting Joe Burrow After Interception: 'You Want That Sheisty to Come Out'
CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt made a diving interception during Tuesday's practice. He made Joe Burrow pay for throwing a ball behind Mike Gesicki on the sideline.
After practice, Taylor-Britt wasn't shying away from the microphone. He knows how hard it is to intercept Burrow.
”It’s new every time” Taylor-Britt told reporters, including Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19. “But it feels great every time just to know that he’s a precise guy y’know and he doesn’t just throw anything in the air, so for you to actually get one you have to be on your P’s and Q’s and technique has to be right.”
Taylor-Britt had quite the celebration after the interception. He threw the ball up in the air and screamed after making the play. He wanted to taunt the Bengals' start quarterback.
”That’s why I threw the ball as high as I could over there towards him," Taylor-Britt said. "You see the next play it got him riled up and he took a deep shot on the other side of the field, so that’s the type of quarterback that you want. You want Shiesty to come out.”
After an positive 2023 campaign it was expected that Taylor-Britt would take a big step in 2024.
Instead, he took a step back. the Bengals are hoping he can bounce back this season.
Watch Taylor-Britt's comments and the interception below:
