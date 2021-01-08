NewsAll Bengals+
Two Familiar Faces Go Against Each Other on Saturday in Postseason Matchup

Carlos Dunlap and Andrew Whitworth will face off against one another on Saturday
CINCINNATI — Andrew Whitworth and Carlos Dunlap are two of the greatest players in Bengals' history. 

Both men helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs five straight times from 2011-15. 

Whitworth spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals. Cincinnati drafted him in the second-round (55th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Dunlap was taken by the Bengals in the second-round (54th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent a decade in Cincinnati before the team traded him to Seattle in October. 

The two Bengals' greats face off against one another this weekend in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. 

Whitworth suffered a torn MCL in November against Seattle, but the Rams activated him this week. He's going to play and could see Dunlap a lot, especially in pass rush situations. 

Whitworth and Dunlap didn't win a postseason game during their time with the Bengals. 

That changed for Whitworth in 2018, as the Rams won back-to-back games, before losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. He's 2-8 in 10 postseason starts. 

Dunlap's mark is even worse. He's 0-5 in the playoffs. 

That could change for the two-time Pro Bowler on Saturday. The Seahawks are at home and favored by 3-points heading into the game. They split their two games with Los Angeles this season. 

Dunlap's midseason arrival has completely transformed their defense. He has five sacks, six tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in eight games since the trade.

Kickoff is at 4:40 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle. 

