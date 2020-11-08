Carlos Dunlap Impresses in Seahawks Debut

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap made his Seahawks debut on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was impressive, finishing with five tackles (three for loss), one sack and two quarterback hits.

The Bengals traded Dunlap to the Seahawks on Oct. 28 in exchange for center B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

“Carlos had many fine seasons here and showed rare physical talent that took him to multiple Pro Bowls,” Bengals President Mike Brown said after the trade. “I will always remember the role he played as a key part of exceptional defenses that we rode to the playoffs year after year. There are a lot of fond memories I have of Carlos, and I wish him well.”

Dunlap had grown frustrated with his role on defense and forced his way out of Cincinnati. From his social media posts to his comments to the media, it was clear that the two-time Pro Bowler wanted a change.

Dunlap wanted to play and he wanted a chance to win. He's got an opportunity to do both in Seattle. He restructured his contract to help facilitate the trade.

The Seahawks lost to the Bills 44-34, but he made an impact in his first game.

Dunlap, wearing No. 43, sacked Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen early in the third quarter.

The Bengals drafted Dunlap in the second-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. His career in the Queen City ended with 82.5 career sacks, which is one shy of Eddie Edwards' franchise record (83.5). He had one sack and 18 tackles in seven games this season prior to the trade.

