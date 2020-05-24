Carson Palmer offers Joe Burrow advice, believes he can help change Bengals' culture

Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer knows what it's like to be the No. 1 pick coming off of a record-setting season.

Cincinnati took Palmer with the top selection in the 2003 NFL Draft after he won the Heisman Trophy and led USC to an Orange Bowl victory.

Palmer had his ups and downs with the Bengals, but he offered Burrow some advice as he prepares for his rookie season.

“The best thing he can do is go in there and work his butt off,” Palmer said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “He’s a hometown kid. He grew up an hour northeast of downtown Cincinnati. That city’s in his blood. He’s got family and high school teammates and teachers and so many people pulling for him. He’s going to have a ton of support.

“If you get shellacked in Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4 — just keep fighting because they are a couple steps behind personnel wise. There’s a reason they’re drafting number one. It’s because they’re a couple years away. So just come in and know that it’s gong to be a rough start from the jump. But coming off a national championship, coming off all the success he’s had at the collegiate level, maybe his work ethic can come in and create a culture there that there’s a certain level of commitment, a certain level of work ethic and expertise and professionalism that he can bring in and I hope to see that rub off on all the guys around him.”

The Bengals hope Burrow can take the organization to new heights.

Palmer played for the Bengals from 2003-2010. He posted a 46-51 record as a starter. Cincinnati traded him to Oakland in 2011.