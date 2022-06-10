Cincinnati added four veterans in free agency and took six players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added three major pieces to their offensive line this offseason by signing Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La'el Collins in free agency.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports says the addition of Cappa is their best move of the offseason.

"The top of Cincinnati's draft haul (S Daxton Hill, CB Cam Taylor-Britt) brings juice to the defense, and ex-Cowboys tackle La'el Collins is the bigger name," Benjamin wrote. "But Cappa brings such stability to the interior of a line charged with protecting the team's top asset, QB Joe Burrow. He hasn't missed a regular-season start as one of Tom Brady's most underrated blockers the last two years."

Cappa was also the first to agree to terms with the Bengals, which might've helped them land Karras and Collins.

The Bengals should be much better in the trenches this season with three proven linemen joining Jonah Williams in the offensive line room.

