Injury Roundup: Geno Atkins' consecutive games streak is in jeopardy

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins continues to miss practice with a shoulder injury.

The 32-year-old has been out all week. He did stretch with the team on Friday and got conditioning work in on the rehab field for the first time this week.

"We'll give him a little bit more time," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He's been day-to-day for us with the shoulder."

Atkins suffered the injury last week. He's played in 96 straight regular season games. He hasn't missed a game since 2013 when he suffered a torn ACL against the Dolphins in Week 9.

If Atkins isn't able to play, then Mike Daniels is expected to get the start alongside D.J. Reader. Both veterans will make their Bengals debut on Sunday.

Daniels has been dealing with a groin issue. He didn't practice on Wednesday, but that was a precaution. The coaches want him to be 100 percent healthy on Sunday.

"He's just a veteran that we just managed through practice," Taylor said. "We want to make sure he's able to play full speed in the games, which he will be able to."

The quick turnaround against the Browns next Thursday isn't a factor in Atkins' status for Week 1.

"Zero," Taylor said. "Just trying to start 1-0 and if the guys can play, we'll play them."

Other Injuries

Bengals safety Shawn Williams (calf) didn't practice on Friday. He continues to work on the rehab field, which could bode well for his chances of suiting up against the Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Cornerback Darius Phillips is expected to play after getting kicked in the knee during Thursday's practice. He was a limited participant on Thursday, but is fine and will play against the Chargers.

Phillips is an important piece of the Bengals defense with Trae Waynes (chest) on injured reserve.

LeShaun Sims has missed time over the past week due to personal reasons. He's back with the team and could be active behind Phillips on Sunday.

The Chargers will be shorthanded on Sunday. All-Pro safety Derwin James (knee) is out for the season and starting center Mike Pouncey (hip) is also expected to miss Week 1.

