From drafting Joe Burrow to remaking one of the leagues worst defenses, the Cincinnati Bengals have completely revamped their roster this offseason.

There are plenty of breakout candidates on the team. Some think Joe Mixon is going to have a career season with Burrow under center and an improved offensive line. Others believe John Ross could thrive, as he enters his second season in Zac Taylor's system.

NFL.com analyst Adam Rank didn't name Ross or Mixon as the Bengals' breakout star. He thinks second-year tight end Drew Sample could surprise people in 2020.

"A lot of Bengals fans were not pleased when the club selected Sample higher than many expected him to go (second round, 52nd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft," Rank wrote. "An ankle injury that limited Sample to nine games didn't help that situation. But former Bengals TE1 Tyler Eifert is down in Duval County now, and that means Sample will play a bigger role this season. Even with the presence of Danger Zone alumnus (fantasy enthusiasts will understand that reference) C.J. Uzomah.

The thing about Sample is that he's a great blocker, and the Bengals certainly need guys who can block. Catching the ball wasn't a huge part of his game in college (46 career grabs at Washington). But where have we heard that before? It sounds like the kind of thing they said about George Kittle when he came out of Iowa. I'm not going to put those lofty expectations on Sample, though. If he can develop into a Jack Doyle-type for the Bengals, that would be a win."

The pick was a surprise for many (including myself) last season, but the coaching staff was and remains high on Sample.

“I don’t think we would have gotten him in the third round. The more you watch the tape on him, he is a physical, does-it-the-way-you-want-it player," Taylor said last year after the Bengals drafted Sample. "You look at his passing stats and say, ‘What’s up with that?’ But he does what you need him to do on first and second down in the passing game. It’s hard to find tight ends that are that physical and hard-nosed in the run game right now.”

Sample was placed on injured reserve in December due to an ankle injury. He appeared in nine games last season, finishing with five receptions for 30 yards.