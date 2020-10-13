Injury Roundup — Updates on Sam Hubbard, A.J. Green and John Ross

CINCINNATI — The Bengals suffered multiple injuries in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader will miss the rest of the season with a quad injury that he suffered while making a tackle in Sunday's game.

"I've been nothing but impressed by DJ, just his effort on every single play, it's not just his talent level, just his overall effort on every single play," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Really the leadership he provided—he's no nonsense, he comes in here and gets the work done. He has high expectations for himself and those around him. [He was] just everything you hoped for when you sign the guy without knowing him too well. I've just been really impressed with DJ Even his attitude (Sunday) night, just about the direction of the team and his plans for when he comes back healthy just says a lot about DJ."

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Reader wasn't the only player that went down on Sunday. Defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a left elbow injury. He won't play this weekend and could miss multiple games according to Taylor.

The third-year player has one sack and 10 tackles this season. He's played in 72% of the Bengals defensive snaps.

With Hubbard out, Carlos Dunlap will likely move back into his starting role. Fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem will also get more playing time. Andrew Brown could also play on the edge if necessary. He took some snaps there last season.

Green Down

The A.J. Green situation is a tough one. The seven-time Pro Bowler missed most of the second-half of Sunday's loss with a strained left hamstring. Green didn't leave the bench, but was ruled out shortly after leaving the game.

"We'll get a feel as we go through this week," Taylor said when asked about Green's injury.

The 32-year-old missed most of training camp with a strained left hamstring—the same one he hurt in Sunday's game.

If Green can't play, then former first-round pick John Ross could be active this week for the first time since Week 2.

Ross was sick and didn't travel with the team to Baltimore. He's expected to be OK and should be healthy enough to play in Week 6 according to a source.

