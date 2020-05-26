AllBengals
Colin Cowherd says Joe Burrow is "going to get mauled this year"

James Rapien

There's plenty of excitement around the Bengals following a productive offseason that included drafting quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. 

Cincinnati committed nearly $150 million to nine players, including D.J. Reader, Trae Waynes and Vonn Bell. They are expecting to be much better after going 2-14 last season. 

Despite their offseason moves, one national personality thinks the Bengals' struggles will continue. Colin Cowherd doesn't believe Burrow will succeed as a rookie. 

"You know I'm going to win the argument," Cowherd said on Monday. "Joe Burrow is going to get mauled this year. He is not going to look good. He is going to be overwhelmed.

"Cincinnati has added some free agents on defense. Folks it's not close. They are favored in one football game."

Cowherd doesn't like the Bengals schedule. He thinks they'll start the season with an 0-3 record.

"You're looking at four games here when you're going to go into it and you may have some matchup advantages," he continued. "That team may have a young staff. They may be a little unraveling in Washington at quarterback."

Cowherd thinks the Bengals only have four "winnable" games in 2020. He likes Cincinnati in home matchups against Jacksonville and Cleveland. He also believes their road matchup against Washington and a home game against New York is favorable. 

The Bengals are going to have doubters. That's part of going 2-14. Adding talent during the offseason is one thing. It's up to the team to come together and surprise people this season. 

“I do feel like we are a better team, but a better team on paper doesn’t mean jack right now,” head coach Zac Taylor said last month. “We have to go to work, and make sure that just because we feel like we added some good players in free agency and the draft, we can’t feel like our work is done. 

“We just finished a 2-14 season. To think that things are gonna be easy for us, we’d be sadly mistaken. We all understand that, and we are willing to put in the work.”

