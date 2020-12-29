Dave Lapham Weighs in on the Bengals' Offensive Line After Back-to-Back Wins

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line had the same five starters in consecutive games for the first time since Week 7 on Sunday against the Texans.

Cincinnati had anywhere from one to four offensive linemen out or playing a different position in Weeks 8-14.

The Bengals have won back-to-back games for the first time in more than two years (Weeks 4-5, 2018). It's no coincidence that consistency in the trenches has led to success on the field.

They've ran for 321 yards in their last two games and have only allowed two quarterback sacks (both in Week 15).

Radio analyst Dave Lapham weighed in on the state of the offensive line following Sunday's 37-31 win over Houston.

"Does it need work? Yes, it still does. And do you want to try to upgrade if you can? Yes. But is it a functional group? Can you work with that group? They're proving down the stretch that they are functional and they can be worked with," Lapham told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I do think that there's a good mix of guys in terms of their experience. They're all intelligent. Bobby Hart is a very smart guy. Trey Hopkins is a very smart guy. Jonah Williams who isn't in the mix again, there's another guy they're playing without is a very smart guy. Su'a-Filo, Spain, all these guys can play multiple positions. They're all smart guys."

Most of these guys are hoping to earn a roster and maybe even a starting spot with the Bengals or another team in 2021.

Fred Johnson has made back-to-back starts at left tackle with Jonah Williams on injured reserve. Quinton Spain has made seven consecutive starts and has shown the ability to play both guard positions.

"Trey Hopkins has been very consistent all season long. I think he's had a really good year," Lapham said. "Spain got some push in there today. On Perine's four-yard touchdown run he drove his guy three yards into the end zone and honestly Xavier Su'a-Filo has given them a stabilizing force at that left guard position. I think Bobby Hart's a veteran guy, an experienced guy. I think he enjoys playing next to Spain. And I think Fred (Johnson) or (Hakeem) Adeniji or whoever's out there at the left tackle position would appreciate playing next to Xavier Su'a-Filo."

The Bengals have no choice but to upgrade the offensive line this offseason, both in the draft and in free agency. That doesn't mean some of these guys can't be part of the solution.

Johnson is under contract. There's no reason why he can't be a swing tackle next season. The same goes for Su'a-Filo, who would be a serviceable veteran backup.

Spain will be a free agent, but bringing him back to compete for a starting job would be acceptable.

This organization can't bring the band back together. They need to upgrade at guard and tackle this offseason. That doesn't mean they should give up on Johnson, Su'a-Filo or even Spain.

They have options, which is a good thing considering the Bengals have struggled in the trenches since 2016.

Hart is a favorite of this coaching staff. Will offensive line coach Jim Turner be back next season? If so, then Hart could follow.

The 26-year-old has one-year left on his current contract. The Bengals would save $5.9 million in cap space if they released him.

This organization is going to have plenty of decisions to make this offseason and the future of the offensive line has to be one of their top priorities.

Listen to Hoard's entire interview with Lapham below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!