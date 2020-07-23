Could Devonta Freeman end up in the AFC North?

CINCINNATI — Free agent running back Devonta Freeman is hoping to get signed in the near future after he was released by the Falcons in March.

He's a two-time Pro Bowler that has ran for 1,000 yards twice during his six-year NFL career.

Freeman recently hired agent Drew Rosenhaus, who's considered one of the best in the business.

“We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team,” Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. “He’s healthy, he’s in shape, and I’m on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July.”

Freeman, 28, could be a solid addition to a contending team at this point in the offseason. Will he end up in the AFC North?

The Ravens and the Browns are set at running back. Baltimore has three-time Pro Bowler Mark Ingram and 2020 second-round pick J.K. Dobbins.

Cleveland has arguably the best running back duo in the league with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The Bengals are hoping to sign Joe Mixon to a long-term extension. They like the depth they have behind the 23-year-old, which includes Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams and Rodney Anderson.

That leaves the Steelers, who should probably consider bringing in an established back like Freeman. They have James Conner, who's showed promise, but dealt with injuries last season. Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. will likely compete for the backup job.

Pittsburgh is always in 'win-now' mode. Bringing in an established veteran that could compliment Conner would make a lot of sense.

Freeman dealt with foot and knee injuries in 2019, but if he's 100 percent healthy like Rosenhaus says, he could help the Steelers compete for a playoff spot.

The Seahawks reportedly offered a contract to Freeman earlier in the free agency process, but he turned it down. Now he's just hoping to have a job by the time training camp starts.

Don't be surprised if he ends up in Pittsburgh. It's a good fit at a position with questionable depth.

The Steelers are known for running the ball, which makes them a real candidate to sign a player like Freeman.

