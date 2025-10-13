DJ Turner II Did Something No Bengals Player Has Done Since 2009 in Loss to Packers
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II played well in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers.
Turner finished with five pass breakups and four tackles (one for loss). His five pass breakups are the most in a game by a Bengals player since Johnathan Joseph had five pass breakups against the Ravens on Nov. 8, 2009.
Turner and Joseph are the only two Bengals players to have five pass breakups in one game.
“I thought DJ showed up big time," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "I thought he made a lot of plays on the ball and he operates with a lot of confidence. He practices hard. It is important to him. I have seen a lot of leadership qualities from him, and so I was excited to see DJ, I am not surprised, I was excited, not surprised. He did a great job of getting his hands on some balls and he was there in some key moments."
One of Turner's pass breakups led to the only turnover of the game: A Geno Stone interception on Green Bay's first possession.
"Just ran with him, saw the ball, tipped it and Geno caught it," Turner said.
He's remains confident, despite a fourth consecutive loss.
"The offense got in a groove in the second half," Turner said. "The defense is going to play better. We didn't win, but it's still momentum going into next week."
Turner has quickly become one of the most reliable players on the Bengals' defense. Cincinnati took him in the second round (60th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The duo of Dax Hill and Turner has brought some stability to the Bengals cornerback room. Both of them have been steady throughout the season.
Injuries
The Bengals are dealing with multiple injuries on defense. Trey Hendrickson suffered a back injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game and didn't return.
Meanwhile, rookie pass rusher Shemar Stewart (ankle) has missed four-straight games. The Bengals play the Steelers on Thursday night. Getting both guys on the field would give this defense a much needed boost.
