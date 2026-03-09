Report: Bengals Targeting Dream Free Agent After Losing Joseph Ossai to Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals came into free agency on Monday with a few desperate needs on their defense. They needed to add to every level of the defense and the unit got even worse in the early stages of free agency.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Bengals had lost edge rusher Joseph Ossai to the New York Jets. The veteran agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with New York.

It's no secret the Bengals need to upgrade their pass rush. They lost Ossai. Trey Hendrickson is expected to sign elsewhere. Despite the losses, the Bengals are eyeing one of the top defenders on the market.

Charlie Clifford of WLWT Channel 5 in Cincinnati is reporting that the Bengals are actively targeting Denver Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers in free agency.

Bengals targeting John Franklin-Myers in free agency

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts with defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"The Bengals are among the teams seriously pursuing DT John Franklin-Myers, per sources," Clifford wrote in a post to X on Monday. "The expectation continues to be that the Broncos free agent will be the first major domino to fall in defensive tackle class."

Franklin-Myers has been a very impressive defensive tackle for his entire NFL career, but he's taken the next step forward as a pass rusher over the last two seasons in Denver.

Franklin-Myers has recorded 14 1/2 sacks across two years in Denver. This would be a huge addition for the Bengals. He is an excellent pass rusher, but he doubles as a stout run defender. The Bengals defensive line was horrible last season, so the addition of a stud like Franklin-Myers is exactly what Cincinnati needs.

Now the Bengals need to put up the money to land him. If Cincinnati does sign Franklin-Myers, it would be their biggest addition in free agency since signing Hendrickson in 2021. It may also end up being the largest contract they've given to a free agent in team history.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.