Domata Peko Visiting Cardinals, Could Reunite with Dre Kirkpatrick in Arizona

CINCINNATI — Veteran defensive tackle Domata Peko is visiting the Cardinals according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The 35-year-old has kept himself in shape in hopes of continuing his career. 

Peko reportedly turned down multiple offers earlier this year in hopes of finding the right fit. 

The Cardinals lost defensive tackle Corey Peters to a left knee injury. At 6-3 and in first place in the NFC West, Arizona needs all the help they can get if they're going to make the postseason. 

If Peko signs with the Cardinals, which is usually the case when a player visits a team during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would reunite him with cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. 

Peko spent his first 11 NFL seasons (2006-16) in Cincinnati, before signing with Denver as a free agent in 2017. He played for the Broncos for two years (2017-18) before joining the Ravens in November of last season. 

The Bengals drafted Peko in the fourth-round (123rd overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games for Cincinnati in nine of his 11 seasons with the team. His durability, attitude and leadership were some of his best qualities.

Peko has 600 tackles and 20 sacks in his career. It's easy to see why a contender would want him on their team. He's an experienced nose tackle that can be a leader in the locker room. He's also played in seven postseason games.

Hopefully Peko gets signed and can help the Cardinals make a playoff run. 

Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko (94) watches from the bench during the second half of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Jaguars won 25-21. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
