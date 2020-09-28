SI.com
AllBengals
All-Pro safety Earl Thomas has workout scheduled with Texans, expected to sign this week

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Houston Texans closing in on a deal with All-Pro safety Earl Thomas according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Thomas is in Houston now and has to pass the COVID-19 protocol before he can official sign his contract. Schefter says Thomas signing this week is "more likely than not."

This is a big move for Houston, who started the season 0-3. They've played the most difficult schedule in the NFL. They've lost to the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers.

Thomas is scheduled to workout for the team according to the NFL transaction wire. 

The Texans placed safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve, so this move makes sense.

Thomas was released by the Ravens in August for "personal conduct that has adversely affected" the team.  

The move came after he punched fellow safety Chuck Clark. Thomas wasn't a first time offender. He confronted nose tackle Brandon Williams after a loss to the Browns last season. He also missed or was late to several meetings during his 17 months with the Ravens. 

Thomas was a Pro Bowler last season, appearing in 15 games. He had two interceptions and one forced fumble in 15 games. It was his first season in Baltimore, after spending nine years in Seattle. 

The Cowboys were expected to have interest in Thomas, but it looks like he's going to end up with Deshaun Watson in Houston. The Texans face an uphill battle after their lackluster start, but clearly they believe Thomas can help them turn things around. 

