Former Bengals Free Agent Bust Laveranues Coles Has Awesome New Career
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Laveranues Coles graduated from the police academy and was sworn in as a Jacksonville police officer on Friday.
It's great to see the 11-year NFL veteran take such a big and rewarding step.
Coles signed a four-year, $28 million contract with the Bengals in March of 2009. He was brought in to replace T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
Neither signing worked out, as Coles spent just one season in Cincinnati. He caught 43 passes for 514 yards and hive touchdowns. He had two or fewer catches in nine regular season games. He appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and in their Wild Card playoff game against the Jets.
Coles had a costly fumble early in the game that helped New York gain momentum. The Bengals released the veteran that offseason following their playoff loss to the Jets.
Carson Palmer and Coles never seemed to be able to get in sync. Houshmandzadeh was a safety net for Palmer from 2004-2008. The Bengals hoped Coles could help fill that void, but it never happened.
Coles didn't play in another NFL regular season game, but had two separate stints with the Jets after being released by the Bengals.
Check out photos from Coles' graduation ceremony below:
Other Bengals Free Agent Busts
Coles ranks high on the list of biggest free agent busts in Bengals' history, but he doesn't take the crown.
Antonio Brown was signed just six days (March 10, 2010) after the Bengals parted ways with Coles (March 4, 2010). Brown signed a four-year, $28 million deal and never played a down for the Bengals due to a knee injury that the team medical staff completely miss-evaluated.
Trae Waynes was another free agent bust for Cincinnati. He signed a three-year, $42 million contract in 2020. He appeared in just five games in two seasons.
Sheldon Rankins is the most recent free agent bust. The Bengals let DJ Reader leave and signed Rankins with hopes of adding to their pass rush. Instead, Rankins struggled and missed most of the season due to injury and illness.
