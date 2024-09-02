All Bengals

Former Bengals Running Back to Play Key Role for Chiefs in Week 2 Showdown

Another addition to the rivalry.

James Rapien

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs drills during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs drills during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Samaje Perine signed with the Chiefs last week.

The veteran is expected to have a big role in Kansas City and should see plenty of snaps against the Bengals in Week 2.

The Chiefs placed Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the PUP list on Monday, which means he'll miss the first four games of the season—including Cincinnati's matchup with Kansas City in Week 2.

Perine spent three full seasons in Cincinnati and was a member of 2021 team that won the AFC Championship. Perine had 238 yards rushing and 455 yards receiving for the Broncos last season after signing with them in free agency. Denver released him last week and he signed with the Chiefs.

