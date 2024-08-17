All Bengals

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-3 Preseason Loss to the Bears

The Bengals didn't play their starters on Saturday afternoon.

James Rapien

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Josh Newton (28) defends Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (10) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Bears 27-3 on Saturday afternoon. They didn't play any of their starters.

Here are our winners and losers from the second preseason game of the season:

Winners:

Matt Lee and Jaxson Kirkland

Lee and Kirkland held up well, getting valuable reps against the Bears' first-team defense. Both guys could be in position to make the roster.

Dax Hill and DJ Turner II

Hill and Turner didn't play much, but they didn't give up any catches when they were on the field. It was a good day for the young tandem—especially considering they faced the Bengals' starters.

Maema Njongmeta

The rookie linebacker led the team in tackles for a second-straight week. He finished with seven tackles on defense (one for loss) and one special teams tackle.

Losers:

Trey Hill

Hill was called for three penalties and might've lost his spot on the 53-man roster with Lee and Kirkland emerging as legitimate backups.

Bengals' Offense

The Bengals couldn't get anything going on offense. They struggled to run the ball and were unable to get generate any explosive plays. Their longest play was a 19-yard catch by Jermaine Burton. That was his only target.

Jackson Carman

The veteran offensive tackle didn't enter the game until the fourth quarter. After being called for four penalties last week, it looks like Carman has fallen to the bottom of the depth chart.

