All Bengals

Report: Former Bengals Running Back Samaje Perine Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati has three running backs on its roster.

Russ Heltman

Jul 26, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine (25) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine (25) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't be reuniting with Samaje Perine this season. Jordan Schultz reported Perine is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and staying in the AFC West.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old spent three full seasons in Cincinnati and was a member of 2021 team that won the AFC Championship. Perine had 238 yards rushing and 455 yards receiving for the Broncos last season. He would've been a reliable depth piece and solid pass blocker for Joe Burrow

Zack Moss, Chase Brown, and Trayveon Williams are Cincinnati's rostered running backs as of this writing.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

Watch: Bengals Safety Jordan Battle With Pick Six Against Anthony Richardson and the Colts

Report: Bengals to Play it Conservative With Myles Murphy Following Knee Injury

Mission Accomplished: Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow Completes First Normal Training Camp

It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Snap Count Takeaways Following Loss to Chicago Bears

Josh Newton Frames Up And Down Day Against Chicago: 'It's All A Learning Experience'

Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Excited About Pending Contract Extension

Postgame Observations: Chicago Bears Beat Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Second Preseason Game

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News