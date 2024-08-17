Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Comments From Joe Burrow, Other NFL Stars: It’s 'Disrespectful'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of many NFL players that have expressed the desire to represent the United States in the 2029 Olympic Games. Flag football will be making its Olympic debut.
Current United States quarterback Darrell "Housh" Doucette took exception with not only Burrow, but every NFL player that expects to represent the country in 2028.
“They just automatically assume that they’re able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are—they didn’t help grow this game to get to the Olympics,” Doucette told The Guardian. “Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect.”
It's a fair point, but will the current flag football team be able to beat Patrick Mahomes, Burrow, Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and other NFL stars that could be interested in participating?
Doucette doesn't believe the United States needs NFL stars to win gold in flag football.
“It’s not that we need these guys. Because we’re already great with who we have," he said. "We just don’t think they’re going to be able to walk on the field and make the Olympic team because of the name, right? They still have to go out there and compete."
Flag football tryouts? That sounds fun. Can you imagine NFL stars battling flag football lifers for a chance to win gold at the 2028 Olympic Games? Even the tryouts would be must-see TV.
Check out the entire article from The Guardian here.
