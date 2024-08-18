Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Snap Count Takeaways Following Loss to Chicago Bears
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Bears 27-3 on Saturday. They didn't play their starters and most of the second-stringers exited the game early. That meant plenty of snaps for young guys hoping to make the roster.
Here are our snap count takeaways:
Dax Hill and DJ Turner II playing just six snaps is notable. Both guys helped Cincinnati's defense force back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game and neither gave up a catch.
Center Matt Lee and guard Nate Gilliam played all 63 offensive snaps, which was likely their audition to make the team. It would be surprising if Lee wasn't Ted Karras' backup at this point.
Jaxson Kirkland and Cody Ford played 86% of the snaps at offensive tackle, which says as much about Jackson Carman as it does anyone. Carman was only on the field for nine snaps and didn't enter the game until the fourth quarter. He's clearly dropped to the bottom of the depth chart following his four penalty outing in the preseason opener.
Rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton only played 14 offensive snaps. It would've been good to see him get more reps, but it looked like he might've gotten nicked up on a punt return.
Cornerback Allan George led the defense in snaps (45). Shaka Heyward wasn't far behind (37). Meanwhile, preseason standout Maema Njongmeta was on the field for 25 snaps and led the team in tackles (7).
Check out the snap counts for every player in the tweet below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast