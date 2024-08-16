Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer Gives Prediction For Ja'Marr Chase Extension Saga
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase hasn't practiced with the Bengals fully in months, but Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer doesn't think fans should worry about his training camp hold-in.
Breer discussed the situation in his latest mailbag.
"I want to say yes, based on how things played out with Joe Burrow last year—where the quarterback’s negotiation went all the way into Week 1, with the deal closing three days before the Cincinnati Bengals’ opener," Breer wrote about a deal getting done. "It’s why I don’t think there’s any huge reason to panic (in addition to the fact that Chase is under contract for another two years). That said, my sense is Chase’s side hasn’t been in some massive rush to get a deal done, and I’dthink there are two reasons for that, which play into one another. First, Justin Jefferson’s deal, done at $35 million per year, is so far above where the market had been previously that it’s complicated the other remaining high-end receiver negotiations. Second, waiting for CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk could bring more clarity.
"Either way, obviously, Chase and Jefferson were in communication through Jefferson’s negotiation, and Chase, rightfully, believes he should be in the financial neighborhood his former college teammate is. Of course, there are differences, one key one being that Jefferson only had a year left on his rookie deal when he got extended. But it’s fair to say that the commitment from Cincinnati is going to have to be a very heavy one for Chase to take a deal now."
Chase can't create much more leverage once Cincinnati's training camp ends. His contract cannot stack another year of service time unless he plays this season, although he could sit out some games if he really wants to.
None of this helps him get better or the Bengals achieve a Super Bowl title this year. If Chase isn't going to practice without an extension, it's obviously best for both sides to get something done.
