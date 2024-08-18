NFL.com Ranks Zack Moss Among NFL's Worst Starting Running Backs
CINCINNATI — Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the NFL's starting running backs head of the 2024 season. He had Zack Moss ranked No. 31 out of 32 starters.
Moss is expected to split the workload with Chase Brown.
"Moss set career highs with 210 touches, 986 scrimmage yards, and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season with the Colts," Jones-Drew wrote on NFL.com. "He did an admirable job filling in for Jonathan Taylor, who was in and out of the lineup with injuries. Now, Moss has a chance to stake his claim as a true RB1 in Cincinnati. However, the Bengals' offense runs through Joe Burrow and the passing attack. That could open lanes for Moss, but volume is the concern here."
Jones-Drew didn't mention projected volume as something that factors into his rankings while setting up the article. It's a bit odd to see Moss below the likes of Jonathon Brooks, Austin Ekeler, and Ezekiel Elliott.
Alas, Moss can prove the doubters wrong throughout this fall and beyond.
