Former All-Pro Wide Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

James Rapien

Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner back Andrew Hayes (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in the fourth quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner back Andrew Hayes (21) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) in the fourth quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton had three receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown in his preseason debut.

The young wide-out didn't get significant playing time until the fourth quarter, but made the most of his time on the field.

Former All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant praised Burton on Twitter/X, but also said "I wish he was on a different team other than the Bengals. He can be an instant stand out in the right situation."

It's just a wild statement. Burton is in the perfect situation: a pass-first offense with an elite quarterback and high-end weapons that takes the pressure off of him in his first NFL season.

Bryant is essentially implying that Burton won't be able to make an impact because of Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and the other Bengals' weapons. It's pretty easy to see his path to the field—not only this season, but in 2025 and beyond.

I'm not sure there's a better landing spot for a third-round receiver that people had maturity questions about before the 2024 NFL Draft. He can work hard, learn and make an impact when he's ready to get on the field.

He'll get that opportunity this season if he continues to grow as a player. Check out Bryant's tweet below:

