Former Bengals Star Germaine Pratt Signs With New Team
CINCINNATI — A former Bengal didn't take long to find a new NFL home. Linebacker Germaine Prat was cut by the Raiders this week and is reportedly signing with the Indianapolis Colts and Lou Anarumo's defense. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport had the news.
Pratt notched 25 tackles in four games for Las Vegas. He had one tackle for loss and two passes defensed. He didn't travel to Indianapolis for the Raiders' Week 5 matchup with the Colts.
The Bengals selected Pratt in the third round (72nd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in Cincinnati. He was entering the final season of a three-year, $20.25 million contract that he signed after the 2022 campaign.
In 2024, Pratt had a career-high 143 tackles. He was scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2025 and had a $7.9 million cap hit before the Bengals released him in June. Now, he reunites with his old defensive coordinator in a much better situation. Indianapolis is atop the AFC standings at 4-1, while Las Vegas is second to last ahead of only New York at 1-4.
Cincinnati does not play the Colts this season.
