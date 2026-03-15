Overlooked All-Pro Could Give Bengals Defense a Major Boost

The Cincinnati Bengals needed to add to every level of their defense when the offseason started. After the first wave of free agency, the Bengals have signed former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe, former Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, and former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Even after these three big additions, the Bengals need to add more. In fact, they likely need to add two or three more impact players if they want to turn the defense around.

What do the Bengals Still Need to Add?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals still have a lot of holes on the roster. Even after adding Cook at safety, they could still look to add a nickel cornerback and even another safety—especially in the 2026 NFL Draft.

More importantly, the Bengals need to upgrade the front seven. They need help along the defensive line and at edge rusher, even after adding Mafe. Their linebacker room needs work, too. They desperately need a veteran in that room.

At pass rusher, the Bengals have the perfect opportunity to add a very talented veteran from the New Orleans Saints.

Cameron Jordan is the Perfect Affordable Fit for the Bengals

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

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Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is coming off a huge year as a 36-year-old. He recorded 10 1/2 sacks, which was the first time he's been in double digits since 2021. He also had 15 tackles for loss, which was his highest mark since 2019.

Jordan finished the year with a 76.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 24th out of 115 qualified edge rushers. He's a solid run defender to pair with his production as a pass rusher, but above all, he's an excellent leader.

At this point, Jordan isn't likely going to land a big contract. This would fit the Bengals front office's mindset after the first wave of free agency.

While adding Mafe helps fill the void left behind by Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson, more work needs to be done. Jordan is the perfect option to pursue.

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