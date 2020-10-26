Former NFL QB Begs Bengals to Spend Money to Put Quality Pieces Around Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was dominant in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns. He became the only rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400+ yards, three touchdowns and run for another score in a single game.

"Awesome. Awesome," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Burrow's performance. "You can call any play and trust it's going to be executed. You're going to find explosives on non-explosive calls. He's going to extend plays. He's good with his feet. He makes everybody around him better."

Burrow is on pace to throw for 4,624 yards, which would be a new rookie record. Andrew Luck threw for 4,374 yards during his rookie season in 2012.

The Bengals' signal-caller has thrown for 300 or more yards in five of Cincinnati's first seven games.

One ESPN analyst is begging Bengals' owner Mike Brown to spend money this offseason to ensure that Burrow gets the help he needs.

"Joe Burrow plays like a 10-year veteran. Not like a good one, but a really, really good to great one," Dan Orlovsky said on ESPN's Get Up. "Please spend money to support these quarterbacks, because if you do ... they will both bring you Super Bowls. They are that good."

Orlovsky was referring to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, along with Burrow.

You don't need a 10-year NFL veteran to be able to see that the Bengals got it right with Burrow. Even the most novice football watcher can tell he has the potential to be great.

Burrow has exceeded the high expectations that he entered the league with. It's up to this organization to put the necessary pieces around him—from quality players to quality coaches.

Time will tell if Brown and the Bengals can put the pieces in place to make the Burrow era a successful one.

