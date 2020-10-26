SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Former NFL QB Begs Bengals to Spend Money to Put Quality Pieces Around Joe Burrow

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was dominant in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns. He became the only rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400+ yards, three touchdowns and run for another score in a single game. 

"Awesome. Awesome," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Burrow's performance. "You can call any play and trust it's going to be executed. You're going to find explosives on non-explosive calls. He's going to extend plays. He's good with his feet. He makes everybody around him better."

Burrow is on pace to throw for 4,624 yards, which would be a new rookie record. Andrew Luck threw for 4,374 yards during his rookie season in 2012. 

The Bengals' signal-caller has thrown for 300 or more yards in five of Cincinnati's first seven games. 

One ESPN analyst is begging Bengals' owner Mike Brown to spend money this offseason to ensure that Burrow gets the help he needs. 

"Joe Burrow plays like a 10-year veteran. Not like a good one, but a really, really good to great one," Dan Orlovsky said on ESPN's Get Up. "Please spend money to support these quarterbacks, because if you do ... they will both bring you Super Bowls. They are that good."

Orlovsky was referring to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, along with Burrow. 

You don't need a 10-year NFL veteran to be able to see that the Bengals got it right with Burrow. Even the most novice football watcher can tell he has the potential to be great. 

Burrow has exceeded the high expectations that he entered the league with. It's up to this organization to put the necessary pieces around him—from quality players to quality coaches. 

Time will tell if Brown and the Bengals can put the pieces in place to make the Burrow era a successful one. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Andy Dalton Leaves Game After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton Carted Off the Field After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

James Rapien

by

Pcamp

Watch: Giovani Bernard on Carlos Dunlap, Zac Taylor and the State of the Bengals

Giovani Bernard on Carlos Dunlap, Zac Taylor and the State of the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on Zac Taylor's Message After the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Joe Burrow on Zac Taylor's Message After the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

by

Fanfor40

Report: Bengals Hosting Guard Quinton Spain For Visit

Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Guard Quinton Spain For Visit

James Rapien

Baker Mayfield Finds Peoples-Jones For Late Score, Browns Stun Bengals 37-34

Baker Mayfield Finds Peoples-Jones For Late Score, Cleveland Browns Stun Cincinnati Bengals 37-34

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Carlos Dunlap Active for Sunday's Game Against Browns

Cincinnati Defensive end Carlos Dunlap Active for Sunday's Game Against Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

Podcast: Bengals' Defense Fails, Joe Burrow Shines in 37-34 Loss to Browns

Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Fails, Joe Burrow Shines in 37-34 Loss to Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

Three Down Look: Bengals Get Swept By Browns

Three Down Look: Cincinnati Bengals Get Swept By Cleveland Browns

Russ Heltman

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 37-34 Loss to the Browns

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' 37-34 Loss to the Cleveland Browns

Blake Jewell

Carlos Dunlap Visibly Frustrated on Sideline, Says He's 'Willing to Sell' His Home

Carlos Dunlap Visibly Frustrated on Sideline, Says He's 'Willing to Sell' His Home Furnished or Unfurnished

James Rapien