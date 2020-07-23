FOX to use virtual fans for MLB games, which remains a possibility for the NFL

CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball will begin their regular season on Thursday. No fans will be in attendance, but that may not impact the television product.

FOX announced that they'll incorporate virtual fans as a part of their baseball broadcasts this season.

"As FOX Sports embarks on its 25th season of MLB on FOX this Saturday, the network sets another milestone with the debut of its latest broadcasting innovation – introducing “virtual fans” to its live Major League Baseball broadcasts," the company said in a statement. "Utilizing cutting-edge Pixatope software, the network teams with Silver Spoon Animation and SMT to deliver an elevated viewing experience to sports fans around the nation."

FOX Sports won't broadcast every Major League Baseball game this season, but it's a good experiment that could give the television product a boost.

They could do the same thing for NFL games this fall according to FOX Sports executive vice president Dave Zager.

“We will learn a lot,” Zager told the New York Post. “The NFL has been partnering with us and knows where we are in this process, and we will continue to work with them as we get closer to NFL season in rolling it out there, if we do.”

The NFL plans on allowing teams to set the number of fans that can attend games in 2020. The Giants and Jets won't have fans in the stands.

The Bengals haven't announced how many people will be allowed to attend games at Paul Brown Stadium, but they have said that it will be at a reduced capacity.

The idea of having virtual fans in the stands during broadcasts is worth trying. The NFL and FOX Sports will get a good look at how it works during MLB games.

If it's successful, don't be surprised if virtual fans are in the stands for every Bengals game this season.