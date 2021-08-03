From Aaron Rodgers to Larry Fitzgerald, Here Are the Latest NFL Prop Bets for the 2021 Season
CINCINNATI — Training camp is in full swing for all 32 NFL teams.
Aaron Rodgers is at Packers camp after an offseason full of drama. Tom Brady is hoping to win an eighth Super Bowl and is celebrating his 44th birthday on Tuesday. And for the first time since 2003, Larry Fitzgerald isn't at Cardinals camp.
Will Fitzgerald play this season? Is 2021 Brady's final ride? Will Rodgers be in Green Bay a year from now?
Here are the latest prop bets courtesy of BetOnline.
Will Aaron Rodgers be QB Packers Game 1 2022-23 Season?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Will Ben Roethlisberger retire after this season?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +200 (2/1)
Will Tom Brady retire after this season?
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -1500 (1/15)
Will Derek Carr be QB Raiders Game 1 2022-23 Season?
Yes -140 (5/7)
No EVEN (1/1)
Will Daniel Jones be QB for Giants Game 1 2022-23 Season?
Yes -180 (5/9)
No +140 (7/5)
Will Jalen Hurts QB Eagles Game 1 2022-23 Season?
Yes EVEN (1/1)
No -140 (5/7)
Will Tua Tagovailoa be QB Dolphins Game 1 2022-23 Season?
Yes -120 (5/6)
No -120 (5/6)
Chicago Bears Starting QB Game 1 2021-22 Regular Season
Andy Dalton -1200 (1/12)
Justin Fields +600 (6/1)
Denver Broncos Starting QB Game 1 2021-22 Regular Season
Drew Lock -180 (5/9)
Teddy Bridgewater +140 (7/5)
Houston Texans Starting QB Game 1 2021-22 Regular Season
Tyrod Taylor 1/5
Davis Mills 3/1
Deshaun Watson 7/1
Indianapolis Colts Starting QB Game 1 2021-22 Regular Season
Jacob Eason 4/5
Nick Foles 3/1
Brett Hundley 5/1
Sam Ehlinger 11/2
Marcus Mariota 6/1
Philip Rivers 10/1
Cam Newton 12/1
Jimmy Garoppolo 12/1
New England Patriots Starting QB Game 1 2021-22 Regular Season
Cam Newton -350 (2/7)
Mac Jones +225 (9/4)
New Orleans Saints Starting QB Game 1 2021-22 Regular Season
Jameis Winston -250 (2/5)
Taysom Hill +170 (17/10)
San Francisco 49ers starting QB Game 1 2021-22 Regular Season
Jimmy Garoppolo -1000 (1/10)
Trey Lance +550 (11/2)
Miscellaneous Props
Will Bill Bellichick Coach Patriots Game 1 2022-23 Season?
Yes -400 (1/4)
No +250 (5/2)
JJ Watt Games Missed 2021-2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 3½
Rob Gronkowski Games Missed 2021-22 Regular Season
Over/Under 2½
NFL Return Props
Will Larry Fitzgerald play in the NFL this season?
Yes -180 (5/9)
No +140 (7/5)
Will Todd Gurley play in the NFL this season?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL this season?
Yes +1200 (12/1)
No -5000 (1/50)
