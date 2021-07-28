Zac Taylor Weighs in on What Jackson Carman Needs to do to Win Starting Job in Training Camp

CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked Jackson Carman in the second-round (46th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft because they believed he could start right away.

"Yeah, absolutely. He's going to come in and compete for a starting job this year," offensive line coach Frank Pollack said in April.

If Carman is going to start, he's going to have to outplay Xavier Su'a-Filo, Quinton Spain and any of the other potential veterans hoping to be the Bengals' right guard this season.

What does the 21-year-old need to do to win the job during camp?

"Just show that he can be consistent day in and day out," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "There's a lot of things that go into playing in the NFL. And this goes for all the rookies, but it's being a pro on and off the field, taking care of your body, studying at night, being prepared with questions the next day. And that's really the message to all those young players is you know, in college, you knew your system, you were a three or four-year starter. You knew it, it was easy to you. This isn't going to be as easy to you. And so you've got to spend a lot of time making sure you're ready to go because I promise you the guys he's competing with, they know their jobs, and they're ready to do it and they don't want to lose their job. So those will be good training camp battles at those guard spots and that'll be an interesting group to watch as we get going here. You know, next week, we have a chance to put on the pads. These first four days it's just helmets so it'll really ramp up next week."



Carman is not only adjusting to life in the NFL, but he also has to learn a new position. He was a left tackle at Clemson. Now he's hoping to learn and develop into the Bengals' starting guard.

"He's practiced at all the positions before, so it's not like it's the first time he's played (guard)," Taylor said. "I just think the transition from college to the pros, just takes a little time. You've gotta put the pads on and see how it feels. And now you're going against, you know, some—he went against some really good players in college, but we feel like we got some good D-tackles he's going to go against and that'll be a challenge for him."



The Bengals' first practice in full pads is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3. Carman's development will be crucial in keeping Joe Burrow upright this season.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Should Be Interested in Disgruntled Cornerback Xavien Howard

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News

Joe Burrow Expected to be Ready for First Training Camp Practice

Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Smooth in Offseason Workouts

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook