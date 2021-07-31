Veteran Offensive Linemen Have Early Lead in Key Bengals' Training Camp Battle

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping second-round pick Jackson Carman can push for the starting right guard job this preseason. Right now the Clemson product is on the outside looking in on what could be a veteran laden starting line.

Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Riley Reiff (from left to right) have continued to line up with the first group during the early stages of training camp.

There isn't a depth chart, but it's clear that the 46th overall pick is going to have to beat out Spain or Su'a-Filo to earn a starting spot.

"Own the playbook. Get in great shape. Be able to move," offensive line coach Frank Pollack said when asked what he's hoping to see out of Carman over the next few weeks. "Climb to the second level. Start mastering the techniques he’s going against and we’ll get more exposure when we put the pads on, really for everybody. He’s as rookie, so he’s got to build a bigger learning curve."

Carman has lined up with the third group this week. Learning the playbook and getting comfortable at guard is important—especially with the Bengals scheduled to practice in full pads on Tuesday for the first time.

Much like Pollack, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan can't wait to see the young rookie in pads.

"He's still a young player that's moving from a tackle position to a guard position and really the amount of volume for those guys up front is a learning curve. And just like all young players, he's going through it," Callahan said. "I'm excited to see the pads on because at the end of the day, when he gets his hands on people and he comes off the ball, he's big and powerful and strong. So I'm looking forward to seeing him kind of ascend as we get going. He's still trying to get his feet under him. There's a lot to learn, a lot going on, but I'm very optimistic that he's going to help us this year and keep ascending from where he's at. But there is a learning curve, and just like most rookies anywhere you go, they've got to earn it, too. We've got some veteran players that have played a lot of football that are starting out with our first unit, with Xavier and Quinton Spain. So you've got to earn those. You've got to earn the right to take one of those guys' jobs. They don't just give them up for free. But I'm optimistic about where he's headed and what he's capable of doing."

Spain, 29, appeared in nine games for the Bengals last season. He spent time at both guard spots and lined up at right tackle after the offensive line room was decimated by injuries. He's made quite an impression on this coaching staff.

"We got to know Quinton just a little bit last year, but he's got a great, veteran presence. He is all business, he's all ball," Callahan said. "He works really, really hard. He's got some physicalness and some presence to him. He's nasty. The guy likes to play football. He's done everything we asked him to do and he's an excellent pro. So he's earned the right to be able to come in here and try to keep a job. I'm very excited about what's done. He's been very good so far in camp."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news from training camp, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Spain is the favorite to be the Bengals' starting left guard. Carman will have to beat out Su'a-Filo at right guard in training camp. It'll be much easier said than done, but the rookie has plenty of time to show Pollack, Callahan and the rest of this staff that he deserves to be a starter.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals

Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games

Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp

Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice

Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?

The Bengals Should Be Interested in Disgruntled Cornerback Xavien Howard

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News

Joe Burrow Expected to be Ready for First Training Camp Practice

Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp

The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook