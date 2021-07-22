Here is the Bengals Training Camp and 2021 Preseason Schedule
CINCINNATI — The Bengals report to training camp next week, which means there are plenty of important dates fans should be aware of.
From preseason games to the practices that are open to the public, here is the Bengals schedule between now and the start of the 2021 season.
July 27: Bengals report to training camp
July 31: “Back Together Saturday”
Fans are invited back to Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals first open practice since 2019.
Aug. 7 and 8: A limited number of fans will be able to attend practice on both days on the practice field.
Aug. 14: Preseason Game 1: Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug. 17: Roster cut from 90 players to 85
Aug. 20: Preseason Game 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team
Aug. 24: Roster cut from 85 to 80
Aug.29: Preseason Game 3: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Aug. 31: Roster cut from 80 to 53
Sept. 12: Regular season Week 1: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
