Bengals Bolster Offensive Line, Claim Lamont Gaillard From Arizona Cardinals

The third-year player will compete for a roster spot.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals claimed center Lamont Gaillard on waivers from Arizona on Thursday.

The third-year player was a sixth-round pick in 2019. He appeared in 13 games and made two starts in two seasons with the Cardinals.

Gaillard gives the Bengals another center with NFL experience just a few days before training camp begins.

Starting center Trey Hopkins is still recovering from a torn ACL. Look for Billy Price to push for the starting job if Hopkins isn't fully healthy.

Gaillard didn't allow a sack and gave up six pressures in 217 offensive snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus.

The team also drafted Trey Hill in April. The quartet of Hopkins, Price, Hill and Gaillard will likely man the center spot for the Bengals this season.

