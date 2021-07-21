Bengals Pass Blocking Projected to be Much Improved This Season

This would be a step in the right direction.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line was one of the worst units in the NFL last season.

Not only did they give up the fifth-most sacks in the NFL (48), but star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury because he took one too many hits during the season.

Cincinnati signed Riley Reiff in free agency and added multiple offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Seth Walder recently calculated the projected pass-blocking win rate for all 32 teams and the Bengals were 23rd, which is higher than they were last season (29th).

"We're projecting improvement for a Bengals offensive line that struggled to protect Joe Burrow in the 2020 No. 1 pick's rookie season," Walder wrote. "There's some draft equity in (Jonah) Williams (first-rounder in 2019) and (Jackson) Carman (second-rounder this year), but it's hard to imagine how this could become a particularly strong line in 2021."

The Bengals also hired Frank Pollack to be their offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He's expected to help develop Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman and the rest of the young linemen.

If Cincinnati can have an average offensive line, then there's no reason why this offense can't put up huge numbers. Burrow has plenty of weapons to work with, including Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

