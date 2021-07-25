Injury Updates: The Latest on Trey Hopkins, DJ Reader and Joe Burrow

The Bengals get good news ahead of the start of training camp.

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans got more good news on the final Sunday before training camp. Not only did Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard reportedly agreed to a four-year, $40 million extension with the club, but key pieces of the Bengals offensive and defensive lines should be ready to practice this week.

Starting center Trey Hopkins could be on the field sooner, rather than later despite suffering a torn ACL in January.

The Bengals didn't place Hopkins on the PUP or NFI list, which means he's been cleared and should be able to practice later this week when training camp begins.

The team will likely take it slow with Hopkins, but he wasn't placed on any of the lists, which means he's eligible to practice.

Some were worried Hopkins may have had a setback after some of the moves the Bengals had made in recent days. They claimed Lamont Gaillard and are bringing in three more offensive linemen on Monday, including veteran center Austin Reiter.

Nose tackle DJ Reader wasn't placed on any lists, which means the Bengals' big man is on track to rebound from a devastating quad injury that cost him the final 11 games of the 2020 season.

Reader is a big key in the Bengals' quest to shore up a leaky defense.

The Latest on Burrow

Joe Burrow will also be out on the field when practice begins on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is all systems go and while the staff will be cautious with him—all indications point to him being under center when the Bengals play the Vikings in Week 1.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Smooth in Offseason Workouts

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook