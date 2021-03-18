'GollaDey' Trending as Bengals Fans Push for Kenny Golladay to Sign With Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are doing everything they can to help the team land one of the best players on the free agent market.

Cincinnati offered former Lions star wide receiver Kenny Golladay a one-year deal this week. The 27-year-old is considering the Bengals, but is also being courted by the Giants, who have a visit scheduled with the Pro Bowler.

Bengals fans are going out of their way to show Golladay how bad they want to see him catch passes from Joe Burrow in 2021.

"GollaDEY" was trending on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Fans combined the star wide receiver's last name with the Bengals' famous "Who Dey" slogan. Check out a few tweets that fans have sent below.

Throwing to a trio of wide receivers like Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Golladay would make Burrow's life much easier. All three guys are great at making contested catches.

Golladay had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019. He led the NFL with 11 touchdowns in 2019.

Unfortunately, he only appeared in five games last season due to hamstring and hip injuries.

Despite the down year, he's a force on the field and someone that could help the Bengals turn things around after five straight losing seasons.

