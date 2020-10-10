SI.com
Here's How to Watch Ravens-Bengals in Week 5

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are looking for their second-straight win on Sunday. It won't come easy. 

Cincinnati travels to Baltimore to take on the Ravens and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. 

"It’s the next game on the schedule. And we know how important these divisional games are," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Our guys are focused on putting our best foot forward this week. They are a tremendous football team. They got us last year but it’s a new year and our guys are fired up and ready to go."

The Ravens have won three-straight meetings in this AFC North rivalry. They swept Cincinnati last year for the first time since 2011. 

Baltimore leans on Jackson and a trio of running backs to carry their offense. They're averaging 160.8 rushing yards-per-game, which is third in the NFL.

"They do a lot of things well, but they major in what they do and I think that’s the biggest challenge," Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said. "They go out there every week and make sure their detailed in what they do and they’re doing their stuff. I think it’s our job to match that energy and go out there and play a good game."

Here's how you can watch or listen to the game. 

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. ET 

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD 

TV Channel: CBS 

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV 

Radio: Bengals Radio Network, ESPN 1530 (WCKY) Cincinnati

Spread: The Ravens are 13-point favorites for Sunday's matchup

Over/Under: 50.1 (via BetOnline) 

Weather: 72 degrees, cloudy, 50% chance of rain 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

