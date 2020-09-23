SI.com
AllBengals
How to watch or stream the Bengals and Eagles on Sunday afternoon for free

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and the Eagles are both looking for their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon. 

Cincinnati is 0-2 on the year. They lost their first two games by a combined eight points. First, they came up short against the Chargers 16-13 in Week 1. Then, they fell to the Browns on the road 35-30 just four days later. 

The Eagles entered the 2020 season with plenty of expectations. Despite their talent, they've gotten off to a slow start. 

Carson Wentz is completing just 59 percent of his passes, which is about five percentage points lower than his career average. He's throw for 512 yards, but only has two touchdowns and four interceptions. 

Philadelphia lost to Washington 27-17 in Week 1 and were blown out by Los Angeles 37-19 on Sunday.

The Eagles has been outscored 57-19 in their last six quarters of play. 

There are plenty of ways to watch Sunday's matchup. It will be broadcast on CBS (Local 12 in Cincinnati). Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Achuleta (analyst) with be on the call. 

You can also stream the game on the Yahoo! Sports app for free on your phone or tablet. It will also be available on the CBS All Access app. 

It's a big game for the Bengals. They're hoping to get their season turned around. It's not going to be easy against a desperate Eagles team that enters the season with plenty of expectations. 

Philadelphia is favored by 6.5-points.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

