Ja'Marr Chase, who set records with Joe Burrow last season, to declare for the NFL Draft

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a big reason why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lit up college football last season. 

The 20-year-old is opting out of the college football season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. 

“A formal announcement is expected Monday with Chase, the nation's top returning wideout, declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft," Dodd reported. 

The report was later confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. 

Burrow found Chase early and often during LSU's perfect 15-0 season. Chase finished with 84 receptions, 1,780 yards (SEC record) and 20 touchdowns (SEC record) in 2019. 

He was a unanimous First Team All-America selection and won the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's best receiver.

The Bengals have plenty of wide receivers entering the 2020 season, but John Ross and A.J. Green are both entering the final year of their contracts. 

Receiver may not be a huge need for the Bengals next offseason with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd under term control for the next few years, but never say never. 

Bringing in Chase could solidify the Bengals receiving corps for years to come. It would also allow them to spend money at other positions. Cincinnati has plenty of key free agents-to-be next offseason, including William Jackson III, Joe Mixon and Carl Lawson. 

Jessie Bates, Auden Tate and Sam Hubbard will be eligible for extensions after the 2020 season. 

It may be unlikely at this moment, but don't be shocked if Chase ends up on the Bengals' radar ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

