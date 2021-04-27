Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Featured in New Commercial: 'It's Either You, Him or It's Nobody'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could take LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.
They've reportedly narrowed it down to two candidates: Oregon tackle Penei Sewell and Chase.
That latter was featured in a new Nike commercial that released this week.
"The ball's going to be up in the air. It's either you, him or it's nobody. It gotta be me." Chase said.
He's considered the top wide receiver in this year's draft class. Watch the commercial below.
