Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Featured in New Commercial: 'It's Either You, Him or It's Nobody'

Chase is considered the top wide receiver in this year's draft class

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could take LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

They've reportedly narrowed it down to two candidates: Oregon tackle Penei Sewell and Chase.

That latter was featured in a new Nike commercial that released this week.

"The ball's going to be up in the air. It's either you, him or it's nobody. It gotta be me." Chase said.

He's considered the top wide receiver in this year's draft class. Watch the commercial below.

For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green

Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5

Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate

OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2

Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft

Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft

Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled

Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook