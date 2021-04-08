NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

The second-year wide receiver wore 85 during his rookie season with the Bengals
CINCINNATI — The NFL is expected to loosen restrictions on jersey numbers later this month. The new proposal needs 24 owners [out of 32] to be in favor of the change. 

League officials expect the proposal to pass according to Peter King of NBC Sports. 

If passed, the new rule would allow defensive backs and linebackers to wear any number from 1 to 49. Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends and wide receivers could all wear 1 to 49 and 80 to 89.

This wouldn't change for quarterbacks, punters and kickers. They would still be required to wear numbers 1 to 19. Linemen would still wear 50 to 79, and defensive linemen and linebackers could also wear 90 to 99.

The potential rule change has Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins thinking about switching numbers. The 22-year-old sent a tweet on Thursday about potentially going back to the number 5, which is what he wore during his three seasons at Clemson. 

If Higgins does change numbers, that means the iconic "85" will be available once again. 

Some of the greatest wide receivers in Bengals' history have worn 85, including Isaac Curtis and Chad Johnson. Higgins has a tough decision to make, but he's one of many players that could switch numbers if the proposal passes. 

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a 43 yard run against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
2021 NFL Draft Prop Bets: From Sewell to Chase, We Have You Covered

Munoz burrow
Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Joe Burrow Will Be Happy With Decision

Feb 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals in Indianapolis for Crucial Part of Pre-Draft Evaluations

Oct 29, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Pro Football Hall of Fame and Cincinnati Bengals former offensive tackle Anthony Munoz speaks during the NFL International Series Fan Rally at the Victoria House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor for Franchise Legends, Inaugural Class Coming This Fall

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Pick of the Litter: Bengals Get Shot at Chase, Sewell and Pitts in Mock Draft

Oct 28, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Rashawn Slater (70) in action during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Northwestern O-Lineman Rashawn Slater

Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell
Podcast: Dan Hoard on Sewell vs Chase, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Moves in Free Agency