Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

The second-year wide receiver wore 85 during his rookie season with the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The NFL is expected to loosen restrictions on jersey numbers later this month. The new proposal needs 24 owners [out of 32] to be in favor of the change.

League officials expect the proposal to pass according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

If passed, the new rule would allow defensive backs and linebackers to wear any number from 1 to 49. Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends and wide receivers could all wear 1 to 49 and 80 to 89.

This wouldn't change for quarterbacks, punters and kickers. They would still be required to wear numbers 1 to 19. Linemen would still wear 50 to 79, and defensive linemen and linebackers could also wear 90 to 99.

The potential rule change has Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins thinking about switching numbers. The 22-year-old sent a tweet on Thursday about potentially going back to the number 5, which is what he wore during his three seasons at Clemson.

If Higgins does change numbers, that means the iconic "85" will be available once again.

Some of the greatest wide receivers in Bengals' history have worn 85, including Isaac Curtis and Chad Johnson. Higgins has a tough decision to make, but he's one of many players that could switch numbers if the proposal passes.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Chad Johnson is Spreading the Love in Cincinnati

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook